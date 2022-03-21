Not long before he was translated to glory, God’s General, Rev. Dr. Obiora Ezekiel, the general overseer of Christian Pentecostal Mission (CPM), told the church: “I say to the church, let nobody wake me up; a new thing has happened to your pastor.”

What a man! Indeed, he even knew beforehand that a new thing, a new life was unfolding before him; a new sleep from which he would not want to be woken up; a sleep in the bosom of the God he served so fervently all his days.

The founder of the over-40-year-old CPM, 78-year-old Ezekiel, was one of the founding fathers of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN). A revivalist and televangelist, he went to sleep in the early hours of Friday, November 19, 2021.

He was one of the leaders of the Pentecostal movement in Africa, with a lot of signs and wonders following. He was in the forefront of ministers that bound and cast out demons, a rare occurrence in these climes when he and others introduced it. Demons were subject to his command but he has now gone to rest from his earthly labours.

One of the senior pastors, Rev. John Eze, who is the Imo State co-coordinator of CPM, broke the news in a statement during church service at its headquarters in Ajao Estate, Lagos.

“To our friends in Nigeria and across the world, this is to officially announce to you the transition and transformation to greater glory of our father, mentor and general overseer, Rev. Dr. O. Ezekiel. We are not mourning but celebrating because his mantle is with us.

“He has gone ahead to prepare a place where we all shall be gathered forevermore. It is by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for, and died for.

“The Ezekiel family, our national/international co-coordinator, Rev. (Dr.) Mercy Ezekiel, and the entire CPM church across the world appreciate your love, prayers and concern at this time and request a time of privacy for the family,” Eze said.

Ezekiel operated under a full dose of the five-fold ministry. He was an apostle and evangelist, a prophet, pastor, and teacher. God filled him to the brim, leaving out nothing and he poured his entire being into serving the Lord, also withholding nothing. He was a role model and a signpost for true Christianity. He was a dynamic man full of integrity, transparency and discipline. He had no other mission but to truly serve and please God; whatever he did must be validated by the Bible. No wonder his refrain ever was, To God be the glory.

The church that he founded began on a very humble note, on top of a cesspit at someone’s compound, precisely at 135, Isolo Road, Lagos, under a makeshift canopy, which shielded people from the sun and rain. The church was borne out of necessity, following a crisis in the Free Gospel movement in which he was a minister when their leader got involved in anti-scriptural practices and rejected correction. From that very modest beginning, with a few members, CPM moved into its own sprawling grounds at Ajao Estate where the headquarters of the church is now domiciled. It was more like a mustard seed; it grew into an oak, sheltering millions of souls across the globe.

CPM has a hallmark, which every member depicts; ruggedness in the Word and faith, giving no room to the devil such that it was home for even ancillary members, who flocked there from other churches to refill their spiritual tanks.

It was obvious from childhood, young Ezekiel’s calling was unmistakable. His mother recalled how he would mount a small kitchen stool with a Bible in his hand, preaching the gospel, even as a small boy. To fulfill the mandate of God upon his life, he left his Awka Etiti home in Anambra State for Lagos in 1954.

His ministry soon blossomed, especially as a deliverance minister, which earned him the sobriquet Demon Bulldozer. In this capacity, great testimonies abound how God used him to liberate many demon-afflicted people. At his presence alone, demons would be screaming and leaving those in their captivity even before Ezekiel, the Apostle of our time, opened his mouth to minister.

His ministry was in phases, in accordance with CPM’s three-fold mandate: Bringing deliverance to the people; creating awareness for the second coming of Christ; and preparing the saints for the rapture.

The third phase of his ministry was dedicated to teaching and preparing the church for the rapture, the expected greatest event in life. His yearly Back to Bible Conference (BBC) draws audiences from far and near. Many gospel ministers within and outside Nigeria who are subject to his spiritual authority and regard him as their leader, enjoyed sitting under his ministration and drinking from his fountain of spiritual depth.

My real Christian journey did not unfurl until I encountered this spiritual giant some decades ago.

How can I forget that great encounter that dispelled the darkness and spiritual befuddlement that had held me bound all my life? How could I ever forget that encounter that opened my eyes to the fact that religion is different from practical Christianity? How could I ever forget one of the most profound teachings in life, forgiveness in advance? How could I ever forget that I found Christ under the ministry and ministration of this great man? How could I forget his kindness, humility, and humaneness? How could I forget his crackly, roaring laughter? How could ever forget such a man whose life was an open book? Search everywhere; there was no scandal, no stain, nothing unworthy of his calling.

Of course, the devil attacked, hoping to break him. However, the more he was afflicted; the more he preached the gospel even in pain; and, today, like Paul, he is set to receive his crown, just rewards for his devotion and service to the author of life. The devil has lost again.

As we celebrate the legacies of our Pentecostal icon, I’m worried though. Will we find such a man again? Who will fit into his giant shoes? Will we find a man worthy to extend the giant strides and restore the greater glory he prophesied?

My prayer is, as the Lagos State coordinator, Rev. Ngozi Nwaogu prayed during the service of songs held at the state headquarters in Festac Town, Lord, pour on all of us children of Rev. Ezekiel, from the altar to the pew, the same spirit you gave our daddy. Give us more revelation knowledge of you, Lord. May the children of a lion not be pussy footed’.

I cannot end this tribute without reference to our mommy, Rev. Dr. Mercy Ezekiel. A mommy indeed. An Amazon for Christ.

A prayer machine; indefatigable and reliable. She is a mother like none else; tested, proven, and a terror to the devil and his cohorts. She shields us under her wings like a mother hen would shield her chicks from the predatory hawks.

I know the vacuum created by the loss of her soul mate of many decades is wide; only God will fill it. However, take heart, Maama; daddy has gone to a better place. I have no doubt that you will overcome, especially with the support and prayers of us all, your children.

A few weeks before the translation of daddy, he prophesied a greater glory coming to CPM. Earlier, he had decreed commanded blessings on the church. These prophetic parting gifts from a loving father are certain to manifest. It is up to us all to hold aloft the torch he has dropped for us. Instead of dimming the light, let us tune up the wick and obey his ever-resounding injunction: “Don’t kill this baby”.

Oh, Lord, hear and help us in CPM; this baby must not die in our hands. Not by my mistake, not by the mistake of someone else, whether pastor or member, for indeed greater glory beckons.

So, as we gather on Friday, March 25, we can only say, Daddy, Nna anyioma, we still love and adore you. Ije oma, ka chi foo, as we look forward to that glorious dawn on Resurrection Morning.