The Archbishop of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province and Diocesan Bishop of Ibadan North of the Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Segun Okubadejo, is set to launch his book with the title “Waste of Grace”.

Observing all the COVID-19 rules, the event would take place on Thursday December 16, 12 noon, at Premier Hotel, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Among the dignitaries being expected at the event is the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Otrom, and clerics from the different parishes.

