From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, has described the sudden death of former Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Chief Jethro Mangam Akun, late AIG Dan Bature (retd) and the former Chairman of Jos South Local Government Area, Da James Ding Haruna, as a loss not only to Plateau but to Nigeria at large.

He noted that the elder statemen mentored and empowered so many politicians and the less privileged across religious and ethnic divides.

Rev. Pam disclosed this when he visited the family residences of the late elder statemen in Jos, Plateau State.

He said at the family of late Akun: ‘The contribution of our father is too numerous to mention, he has done so much for the development of Plateau State, he is a man that actively contributed as a politician without any sentiment of religion or tribe.’

He noted that late Akun also contributed to education, agriculture and empowerment of people devoid of ethnic, religious and political affiliation.

He charged the family to be strong and do everything possible to uphold the good name the deceased left behind adding that ‘as Christians, we believe that our father is sleeping.

‘The works left behind by our brother will not be left behind but we shall continue to uphold that go name our family stand for.’

Rev Pam at the residence of late AIG Dan Bature retired said the Senior Police officer has made a great name in the Police Force and this has made it more realistic to many that he is still alive through this legacies.

He appealed to the wife of the deceased to be courageous and strong to continue from where he stopped. ‘Ensure that what he left behind does not suffer. Be like Deborah and other women we heard about them in the Bible and move on for the sake of these children,’ he said.

He cautioned the family against divisive tendencies base on cultural factors and the likes but that may plunge the family of the late officer into misery.

At the family of late Da James Dung Haruna, former Chairman of Jos South LGA, and the family of late Sam Gyang Audu former management committee Chairman of Riyom LGA encouraged the families to be strong in God.

Rev Pam also commended the state police commissioner, Edward Egbuka, and other security Chiefs in the state for working out peace the state is currently enjoying.