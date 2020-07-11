Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, has appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for his appointment into Pilgrims Commission.

He acknowledged the critical role played by former Head of State, Gen Yakubu Gowon, and Governor of Plateau State Simon Lalong, who recommended him for the appointment.

Rev Pam disclosed this on Saturday during a reception organised in his honour for his appointment as NCPC boss.

He said that the office will be used to unit all religion, ethnic groups in the country for the peace and prosperity of the people.

‘I wish to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for believing in me for this appointment. I was told that despites names that were coming from different quarters, the president insisted that it must be Rev. Yakubu Pam from Jos.

‘I also appreciate Governor Simon Lalong who recommended me for the appointment and former Head of State Gen Yakubu Gowon for adding his voice to the discussion.

‘I will use this position to unite all religious and ethnic groups in the country to enthroned peace and harmony.’

He called on the Berom nation to stand in unity and forget political and other differences for the prosperity of the nation.