New Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti turned down Inter Milan last week, it has been revealed.

Ancelotti quit Everton to return to Real Madrid in a whirlwind move on Tuesday.

However, AS says the Italian also had a proposal from Inter Milan, which he refused to consider out of loyalty to AC Milan, which he served as player and coach.

A message was relayed to Inter’s board via Ancelotti’s minders: “Who I am today, I have Milan supporters to thank for. I can not disappoint them.”

Inter would then turn to former Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi, whose appointment was confirmed on Thursday.