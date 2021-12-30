Former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr did not include Kelechi Nwakali and Olisa Ndah in his provisional list for the Africa Cup of Nations; it has been revealed.

Nwakali and Ndah are the surprise inclusion in the final 28-man squad for the biennial competition, which starts in Cameroon on January 9.

However, both players would not have been in the squad had Rohr been in charge after it emerged that they were not in the German tactician’s list.

Rohr was sacked as Super Eagles coach earlier this month, but before his sacking, he confirmed in an interview with Soccernet that he had sent a 40- man provisional list to CAF.

Following Rohr’s sacking, Austin Eguavoen was appointed as the interim boss, and he confirmed with Soccernet that he would pick from the 40-man list Rohr sent to CAF.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Eguavoen did pick from Rohr’s list aside from the selection of Nwakali and Ndah, who were not in Rohr’s 40-man list that leaked on Wednesday.

Surprisingly, the in-form Ademola Lookman was included in Rohr’s 40-man provisional list, but the Leicester City star is not part of Eguavoen’s 28-man squad.

Lookman’s eligibility was in doubt as it was believed he had not completed his international switch. But his inclusion in Rohr’s list suggests he is now eligible to represent Nigeria.