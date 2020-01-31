Desiderius Erasmus, the Dutch humanist and theologian who was also the leading renaissance scholar of Northern Europe, got it completely right when he aptly said that “war is delightful only to those who have had no experience of it.” There is also the African proverb that says, “he who wears the shoes, knows where it pinches.”

For President Muhammadu Buhari, a retired General of the Nigerian Army, he has worn the shoes of war and knows exactly where it pinches. And whereas millions of compatriots could afford to play politics with the war against terror, he is one of the last set of people to do so, because he did not, and still does not, find war delightful. In his prime, Buhari sacrificed it all to fight a battle to keep Nigeria as one. Let’s not forget that about a million lives were lost in Nigeria’s unfortunate civil war that was fought 50 years ago.

If he who knows what war in real terms means, who also knows more than everyone else the challenges the Nigerian military is facing in fighting the war against terror, insists on retaining the current crop of service chiefs, then there must be a reason. And knowing President Buhari very well, any dispassionate Nigerian could attest to the fact that the reasons must be very cogent.

If also, as President of Nigeria or any other country, you keep changing security or service chiefs on account of being asked to do so by mostly the opposition, then, in a four-year tenure you would end up with perhaps a hundred service chiefs. You can then be sure of reaping tons of chaos. And if you are the President of a vast country like Nigeria, who decides to pull the trigger just for the heck of it or because some people want you to do so, you would as well be the country’s undertaker, as the country would die in your hands and posterity would record you as a weakling who allowed himself to be negatively influenced and toyed with.

Permit me, from the outset, to make this categorical statement: I, for one, cannot dispute the fact that there are rising incidences of insecurity in Nigeria. Ten months ago, my grown-up daughter was kidnapped, and the family was fast losing all hope of ever reuniting with her, until the Nigerian Army intervened and rescued her without us paying a dime. Not to the kidnappers, not to the army personnel that rescued her, not to anyone else. It is a story I have narrated twice on these pages. So, I cannot deny that there are serious insecurity issues in Nigeria. But I also strongly feel it is uncharitable to fall for the temptation, as many compatriots are influenced to do, of condemning the security services, or in particular the service chiefs, just because that’s the narrative the bandwagon wants us to key in to. In my about 50 years of sojourn on planet earth, I have strived to always be my own person. I do not allow myself to be influenced by the bandwagon. And that’s how every Nigerian with any sense of dignity should be.

More than every other Nigerian, President Buhari knows the very reasons why the attack against the service chiefs is gaining more traction and momentum, more so in the last few weeks: First, some unpatriotic elements, for political and pecuniary reasons, have succeeded in dividing Nigerians along religious and tribal lines. There have been countless newspaper reports erroneously describing the service chiefs as coming from one religion and tribe. And in Nigeria, a country with the highest number of churches in the world, religion is good business. Here, you see imams and pastors smiling to the bank every day. Some even own two or more private jets, all courtesy largely of their ability to manipulate members of their congregation. This is the truth nobody wants to hear, but denying it will not give it another name.

It doesn’t even take President Buhari to know that the distribution of the service chiefs is evenly spread between the south and the north, and between Islam and Christianity. The Chief of Defence Staff, who is the overall boss in the Nigerian military, is from the South. Same with the Chief of Naval Staff. Both of them are also Christians. On the other hand, the Chief of Army Staff and his Air Force counterpart are Muslims from the North.

If you want to be fair to President Buhari, you ought to discern that incidents of insecurity have been more pronounced in the North. So, even if the service chiefs are more from that region, there is little or nothing wrong because it is for strategic reasons. Countering guerrilla warfare, such as the one deployed by bandits and Boko Haram terrorists, entails an extensive knowledge of the local environment. That obviously also explains why the National Security Adviser and the army chief are both from Borno, the birthplace of Boko Haram. The air chief is also from the North-East.

The other reasons, much as some may deny it, have to do with the fact that many Nigerians from the South-West, the region that controls the media in Nigeria, are not happy that the government of the day had declared Amotekun, the local security outfit formed by governors of the region, as illegal. When the Attorney-General of the Federation made that declaration, a friend told me some hawks from the South-West would come up with something that would rattle the rest of Nigeria and force the rest of us into submission.

It cannot be lost to any discerning mind that attacks against the Buhari administration took a dimension for the worse after that infamous declaration, so much so that government was forced to meet with governors from that region on the same matter, during which some concessions were made. I am by no means blaming the South-West because that is what strategic planning is all about. If other parts of the country cannot see the wisdom in media investment, then they must be ready to have the national agenda set for them. For as long as the rest of the country remains aloof, the South-West will continue to dictate the tune for the rest of Nigeria, and we will have no choice than to dance to those tunes, good or bad.

Every week, the President receives intelligence reports showing the dangerous antics of some senior military officers, some of who erroneously feel the only reason they are not service chiefs is because the ones holding the offices are still very much there. Those ones sponsor negative newspaper publications and influence sermons in churches and mosques against the incumbent service chiefs, on one hand, and the President of the country, on the other. They feel that only by this wrong strategy would they pressure the government to drop the incumbent holders of the offices and have them announced as replacements. But this strategy only goes to show the narrow vision of those pursuing this dangerous path.

At most, only four people could be appointed service chiefs at any one time. And the President of Nigeria is at liberty to pick from hundreds of senior military officers, some of whom have never even dreamt or worked towards it, just as he did when appointing the current holders of the offices. Hardly does President Buhari appoint desperate seekers of political appointments, even career-based ones, like in the military. So, today, I have very bad news for those undermining the system in desperation to be picked as service chiefs: They will not succeed. If they want to bet on this, I am ready to do so with my last dime.

I also want to say that the existence of the current service chiefs has nothing to do with claims of stagnation in the various branches of the military. Even recently, hundreds of officers were promoted to the post of major-general and brigadier-general. The Chief of Army Staff even recommended to the President, who doubles as Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, the promotion of Lamidi Adeosun, a major general, to the post of lieutenant general, the same post held by the army chief. Welfare of troops is being improved, and, under the current service chiefs, especially that of the army that mainly constitutes the bulk of the military, not a dime belonging to those troops gets delayed in being paid. There was a time years back when troops were getting shortchanged. Under the current leadership, that has since become history.

There are reports that insecurity in Nigeria tends to increase because some of those desperate office seekers in the military deliberately sabotage the war against terror so as to cast the present holders in bad light. You may think that those engaged in this unpatriotic act would stop once the present crop of service chiefs are dropped. But they will not, inasmuch as they are not the direct beneficiaries. But there is no way President Buhari could pander to the wishes of some subversive elements and thereby destroy the armed forces. These are vested interests who are going to the ridiculous extent of undermining our security for personal aggrandizement. The intelligence services should do more to fish out all those commanders and senior officers that have not taken their job seriously, as well as those that make silly mistakes or encourage others to do so.

There are definitely many of them. And they should without delay be shown the way out.

I was surprised that Senator Ebaribe was calling on President Buhari to resign from office, citing rising incidences of insecurity as the reason. But the distinguished senator failed to take into consideration the fact that if security failure is the only reason why a government, or a president should resign, then many presidents globally will not be in office today. Or they will have been forced out of office midway. Chicago, in the United States, is reported to have one of the worst records of killings in the world. But I did not hear anyone asking President Trump or any president before him to resign on that score. Chicago has recorded more homicides and shooting victims than New York City and Los Angeles, combined. It has been the same in Johannesburg, here in Africa. When there are incidences of surge in insecurity, the citizens are not expected to use it as political tool against any incumbent president. They rather have a responsibility to help the security services with intelligence to nip the matter on the bud.

I dare say that if all the people of Maiduguri will today decide to end Boko Haram, it will come to an end. Sadly, as it is true from the very beginning, there are still people in that city who regard Boko Haram members as their own, and who still do everything to support and shield them. This is just the bitter truth.

Terrorists also thrive in publicity. I recall the Chief of Army Staff telling the management of Sun newspaper recently that terrorism will come to a total end in Nigeria if the country’s press want it to end. He said the press can ensure that by stopping the free publicity it inadvertently accords terrorists, by publishing their atrocities on front pages of our national and regional newspapers. Other countries, for example Turkey, was only able to nip the dastardly activities of PKK in the bud because its press are united in according that terrorist group only a scant mention in their papers and radio/TV.

It is true that Boko Haram has been defeated. More than everyone else, President Buhari knows this. But what we have are two issues: one, the remnants trying to appear to still be relevant by hitting mostly soft targets. And the second, the African wing of ISIS, called ISWAP, which has access to sophisticated weapons and foreign funding. Let’s not even forget that some countries are being accused of sponsoring insurgency and terrorism in Nigeria. A lot of Nigerians do not also seem to know that the entire annual budget of the three branches of the military is not even up to the budget of New York Fire Service. Nigeria failed to utilize the great oil boom days when Jonathan was President to acquire modern weapons that will have wiped out Boko Haram in no time.

Rather, contracts were allocated to stooges who ended up acquiring obsolete equipment from Ukraine and Eastern Europe. And even though President Buhari has as far back as 2015 promised to see to the end of Boko Haram, his ability has been hampered by inability to fully give the military the kind of funding it deserves. The money has been stolen, shared to politicians by the then National Security Adviser to prosecute the 2015 presidential election for the then government in power to be returned to office. Instead of holding those people responsible for sowing the seeds of our ruination today, we are busy chasing shadows and allowing partisan and religious considerations to rest the blame on the wrong doorsteps. Before we open our mouths to condemn the military, let’s try to find out the billions of dollars the United States spends in Afghanistan or Iraq alone. Or the several billions spent recently by the United Nations for peacekeeping in Mali. Yet, the war in Afghanistan is still ongoing, even if the Taliban has largely been defeated, just like Boko Haram here.

President Buhari has made it very clear that changing service chiefs during war is a dangerous strategy. Firstly, you are encouraging the terrorist by giving them the impression they are winning. Secondly, the transitional period of handingover and taking over will be used by terrorists to inflict damage from which we may not easily recover. If, for example, the right thing was done at the right time by previous administrations, Boko Haram that started with a ragtag army will have been obliterated since. But at a stage President Jonathan had a very erroneous feeling that Boko Haram was put up as an army to undermine his government, forgetting that the sect started fighting the Nigerian state at a time a northern Muslim, Yaradua, was president.

President Buhari, being a retired army general, is professionally competent to assess if his service chiefs are functional or not. Sacking of the service chiefs will not change anything considering the fact that those that are qualified to take over from them have all along been integral parts of the decision making processes. There is therefore nothing new they could offer, that they are not offering at the moment.

As for those citing our laws to explain that the tenure of service of the chiefs have since elapsed, they are either ignorant or have deliberately chosen to ignore the fact that when the country is at war, even elections – the fulcrum of democratic processes – can constitutionally be postponed.

The Nigerian legislature, which calls for the resignation or removal of the service chiefs, should not allow itself to be used by politicians that are at daggers drown with the current service chiefs, especially since the reelection of President Buhari to a second term of office.

In any case, the main reason insecurity has been on the rise in Nigeria is far beyond the reach of the military. Any discerning Nigerian knows the main cause of insecurity globally is poverty. This obviously explains why President Buhari is determined to lift one hundred million Nigerians out of poverty.

Our legislators receive the highest salary and allowances in the whole world. A good start is for the two chambers of the National Assembly to unite and do as little a task as slashing their humongous allowances even if by half. With that alone, millions of cottage industries would be established, and tens of millions of jobless Nigerians, some of who the terrorists readily recruit to unleash terror, will in no time be lifted out of poverty. There is even a suggestion that the National Assembly is trying to divert attention from Senator Abdul’Aziz Nyako’s grievous accusation that politicians are the real causes of insecurity in Nigeria.

Of course another way the legislators could help in stemming insecurity in Nigeria is for them to stop over stretching our police force, DSS and the military as their orderlies and security guards. Right now about half of our policemen are serving our politicians, most of them in the National Assembly. Yet, they have the temerity to talk about rising insecurity without removing the speck in their eyes to see that they too, are playing a major part in making it so.

If the service chiefs had failed, the federal legislators will not have found the peaceful atmosphere to engage in the kind of debate they did last Wednesday. Recall that until Buhari became President, Boko Haram was threatening to take over Abuja, with bombings right in the city centre, and in many other cities of the country. It is amazing we have forgotten so soon.

Chief Justice Tanko Mohammed and integrity of the judiciary

Perhaps the best proverb that explains the ridiculous attitude of some of our politicians is the one that says “the child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.” Today in Nigeria, once you lose an election, or somehow have it upturned by the courts, especially the final arbiter, the Supreme Court, you would rather pull down the roof and destroy the integrity of the entire judiciary in the country. Many of them have a ready whipping boy in the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Tanko Mohammed, who some politicians went to the very ridiculous extent of asking to resign.

This has been illustrated not once, not twice, by some politicians who cast aspersions on the CJN for annulling the victory of Hon. Emeka Ihedioha and replacing him with Sen. Hope Uzodinma as governor of Imo State. A major church in Nigeria even took it a step further by invoking the wrath of God on the Supreme Court justices if they do not reverse the judgement to return Ihedioha as governor.

There are reports that the Supreme Court has agreed to entertain a suit by Ihedioha, asking it to consider certain issues and review its judgement that abruptly removed him from office.

First of all, let me point out that, personally, I prefer the youthful Ihedioha to Uzodinma, mostly because I worked with Ihedioha when I played a critical role in the emergence of Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal as Speaker of the House of Representatives in 2011. Sadly, the whole thing is about justice, not any personal preferences. If the immediate past governor of Imo State is able to convince the Supreme Court to do a review that eventually favours him, I will roll out the drums to celebrate it with him.

I am amazed that those threatening the Supreme Court have forgotten so soon that it has no political leanings or preferences. The fact that the Chief Justice and other justices are nominated for appointment by the President of the country does not in any way make them appendages of the executive. The same Supreme Court justices, barely eight months ago, delivered a verdict that still defied logic to the ordinary mind, but for which they have cogent reason in so doing: the pronouncement of defeated candidates in Zamfara State as winners of elections from state assembly to national legislators up to the governor.

Courtesy of that pronouncement, there is in the National Assembly at the moment someone who was only a driver to a senatorial aspirant under the PDP. His boss, seeing that no one was interested in contesting for the post of House of Representatives membership under the PDP in one of his constituencies, purchased a nomination form for the driver and filled it for him. Predictably, the driver and his boss were floored at the election, because APC was deeply entrenched in Zamfara State. But with the declaration by the Supreme Court, the driver has joined his boss in the National Assembly, and those they upstaged did not raise a finger against the Supreme Court. If President Buhari were the one influencing the Supreme Court, he surely will not have allowed this to happen, because it was a very strategic loss for the political party he subscribes to.

Whereas the PDP is complaining of injustice, it is very possible they will benefit from a future pronouncement of the same apex court, in respect of its candidate in Bayelsa State that was unjustly edged out. That was an election that is openly known to have been marred with serious irregularities, but Bayelsa PDP should blame no one if it merely folds its hands, seeing it has a solid case, and expect manna from heaven. As they say in law, the court is not a Father Christmas. It does not give you what you don’t ask for.

The nation should be grateful to have Justice Tanko at the helm of its judiciary, one of the best human beings ever produced in our shores; a man who personifies integrity and decency at their highest. Justice Tanko and his colleagues at the apex court are very responsible Nigerians who allow nothing but the cause of justice and fair play to determine their actions.