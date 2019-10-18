Joan Okere

Unveiling the Hidden Things of Darkness, Chris Christian, Shekinah Media House, 2018, pp. 84

With deep thoughts and interesting insights that make you question the doubtful and arouses you to want to know more about the tenets of life, derived from the New King James Version of the Bible, Chris Christian offers us Unveiling the Hidden Things of Darkness, a book in ten chapters.

The ten chapters contain seven sub topics, enriched with Bible verses to guide the readers for proper understanding and inspiration. In details, the author beams the light on the hidden things in darkness and how Satan delights in blinding the saints. The book unveils the god of the world and levitates to how Satan transforms himself into an angel of the world.

Unveiling the Hidden Things of the Darkness treats other issues like how Satan enjoys the power of self-protection and how it explores the power of great realms. Besides, it attempts to make us understand the negative divinity of Satan and the price of unveiling hidden things. The book exclaims that this is the time to finish mysteries and it exposes Satan as a deceiver.

The author declares his mission thus: “The reason why I decided to write this book is to open the spiritual eyes of believers; particularly the elect-saints to understand how dangerously deception has eaten deep into the fabric of the Church.”

In this book, the devil is themed as “The god of this world”. This fallen cherub is as deceptive and as cunning as one can ever imagine. Humans encounter him in every aspect of their daily lives and still challenge the devil in order to defeat him. “We cannot defeat the devil if we do not unveil the hidden things of him,” says Christian.

To defeat, him, Christian teaches, we must primarily know the the truth, no matter how twisted it may look like, the power of the truth is our weapon to defeat him.

Satan hides, himself, the book discloses, in the light of his immunity. Since he was a close angel to God, he wanted to know more about God’s secret and wanted to know more about Him. That was why he made war in heaven to happen. The fight we chose to put up with the devil has to be very strong, because he is not as easy as we think to defeat. That is why we must seek to know the hidden things of darkness, instructs the writer.

According to the author, the reason Satan delights so much in blinding the spiritual eyes of saints is because he knows the power of revelation. If Satan must be dethroned and his government exterminated, the author tells us, a seeking Church must be born to end the mysteries of God. Although praying is very important, the prayer of blind saints will weary every one of them.

The voice of revelation, as revealed in this book, is that the apostolic/prophetic army that must introduce the Lion of Judah on earth have the duty both to unveil God and Satan. It states categorical that, if the Lion of Judah must come on earth, hidden things of darkness need to be unveiled.

In a nutshell, this book teaches us that pride leads to deception and one’s downfall. We cannot seek to defeat the god of the earth –Satan –if we do not accept to know the hidden things behind his existence, if we do not seek to follow the path of the creator of the world ‘God’ and if we do not accept ourselves as who we are.

The author has done a marvellous job by dwelling on this issue, because it can further our strength to what we never once knew about how to defeat Satan and that there is more we need to know about the Kingdom of Darkness.