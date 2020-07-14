Victor Osimhen has revealed that Barcelona and Arsenal were among the teams that explored the possibility of signing him after he won the Golden Boot award at the 2015 U-17 World Cup in Chile.

The striker eventually ended up at German Bundesliga club, Wolfsburg, where he spent two and a half years before a permanent move to Lille in August 2019.

“After the U-17 World Cup, many were looking for me: Barcelona, Juventus, Arsenal, Inter. But I wanted to grow, development was important for me so that I could become a good striker,” Osimhen told the Out of Home Podcast via CalcioNapoli24.

“Wolfsburg was a good option for me, I spoke to their coach and told myself it would be a choice.”

Osimhen had established himself as a regular starter for the Super Eagles ever since his mentor, Manchester United’s Odion Ighalo called time on his international career shortly after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

“Playing for Nigeria? Every player dreams of wearing the national team shirt, for me it was beautiful from day one, a great privilege.

“Nigeria produces a lot of talent and has produced them over the years, just think of names like Nwankwo Kanu and Jay-Jay Okocha. Tactically there are some details that we need to improve,” he added.