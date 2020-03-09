Following his first call-up to the Super Eagles, Cyriel Dessers has revealed Belgians are disappointed with his decision to play for Nigeria.

Dessers was born in Leuven, Belgium, but he is eligible to play for Nigeria through his mother. It was an option he took, and he had been named in Super Eagles squad for the clash against Sierra Leone.

With Belgium parading the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens, and Eden Hazard in the attack, it would have been difficult for Dessers to break into the squad.

The former Utrecht striker revealed in the past that he decided to play for Nigeria because of the options Belgium has in her strike force.

However, while most of the reactions to his first international call-up had been positive, Dessers revealed some Belgians were disappointed he won’t get the chance to play for the Red Devils.

“I have had more reactions from the Belgian angle. That it is a pity that I will not come to Belgium, but I was not concerned with the Red Devils, ” Dessers told Tubantia.nl

Nevertheless, Dessers can’t wait to visit Nigeria and he revealed he would be getting Yoruba lessons from his Uncle that stays in Lagos.

“I am certainly going to do that. English is the official language, also in the team,” the Heracles Almelo striker said.