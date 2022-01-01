Kelechi Iheanacho has reflected on his most cherished moment of 2021, picking out Youri Tielemans’ stunner against Chelsea in the Emirates FA Cup final as a moment that everyone loved.

After a goalless first half in a game in which Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi both started, the Belgium national teamer brought the game to life with a stunning, wonderful goal from long-range in the 63rd minute – a goal worthy of winning a final.

Statistically, the FA Cup has been Iheanacho’s favourite competition since he turned professional, with a goal involvement of 16 (14 goals, 2 assists) in 20 outings, and it’s little wonder that ‘Seniorman’ has an alternative nickname in Mr. FA Cup.

The Foxes number 14 played a key role enroute the final, scoring in consecutive matches against Brighton & Hove, Manchester United (2) and Southampton.

“2021 has been brilliant for us. We won two trophies and we did really well. It was brilliant. Hopefully, it will happen again,” Iheanacho said to Leicester’s official website.

“With football, you never know what will happen, but we’ll work towards this and hopefully the second half of the season will be very good for us.”