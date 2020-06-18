In-form Villarreal’s winger, Samuel Chuwkueze was delighted after the Yellow Submarine’s hard-fought 1-0 victory against Mallorca in La Liga on Tuesday evening, a game in which he was the key player for the Castellón outfit.

Nine matches to the end of the season, the Nigeria international believes Villarreal have a realistic chance of qualifying for next season’s Europa League.

Chukwueze is being modest as they are also in the frame for Champions League qualification with only three points separating fourth placed Real Sociedad and Javi Calleja’s men in the provisional standings.

“This is just the start of the league, three months without playing, from now we are just recovering from the pandemic, I think we played well, maybe, next game will be much better,” Chukwueze told La Liga TV.

“I feel so happy, more will come. We need to look forward because we want to reach the Europa League.

“That is our dream and target, if we keep on playing like this, we will reach the Europa.”

Up next for Chukwueze and his teammates is a trip to the Nuevo Los Cármenes Stadium, where they will face Ramon Azeez’s Granada tomorrow.

“We will continue working hard with the training and on Thursday (today) we travel, Friday we play our game. The team is ready to fight for every position in the league.