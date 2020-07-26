Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama, has said recent revelations about pervasive corruption in some government sectors were terribly worrisome and unfortunate.

Kaigama gave the damning verdict while delivering the homily at a Mass held at the Saint Agnes Parish, Wuye, Abuja, yesterday.

Kaigama’s condemnation came amidst probe of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and the North East Development Commission (NEDC) by the House of Representatives over alleged financial sleaze, and other administrative misdemeanours.

Kaigama said: “The recent revelations about pervasive corruption in some government sectors are terribly worrisome and unfortunate. The cost of governance and expenditures on partisan political strategies to “capture” power are scandalous in the face of a pandemic of poverty.”

Kaigama however said all hope was not lost for the country, saying that there were still many good Nigerians everywhere.

“The recent appointment of Prof. Charles Egbu as Vice Chancellor of a UK University; Ikenna Nweke in Japan returned a missing wallet with huge sums of money to the police and also turned down offer of a percentage of the money and the heroism of Tolulope Arotile, a Nigeria Air force first ever female combat helicopter pilot who died and was buried with full military honours.

“Similarly, the Holy Father, Pope Francis, has conferred on Fr. Aloysius Udoh, Fr. Anthony Onyeso and Fr. Festus Nwadike, the title “Monsignor.” This is an honorary title usually bestowed on priests who have served the Church and society faithfully. We thank God for their lives and for their tireless and selfless service. Please, remain faithful to the end. Congratulations!” Kaigama added.

Focussing on the biblical readings, Kaigama said the kingdom of God is a treasure that is worth giving up everything for in order to be part of it.

He stated that by each one sacrificing to build a Nigeria of peace, justice and holiness, Nigerians could inherit the Kingdom of God.

Earlier, Kaigama said the second reading taken from Romans 8: 28-30, offered consolation by assuring that nothing, whether calamities, violent conflicts or COVID-19 pandemic and other evils were new to God.

“Our God can turn everything to good. God can cause leaders to minimize or eradicate the negative consequences of these on people, but such leaders must first be free from corrupt practices,” Kaigama maintained.

Commenting on the first reading which had the Biblical King Solomon as a centre figure, Kaigama said a leader guided by divine wisdom, respects human life, gives each person a sense of belonging, promotes an equitable distribution of available resources, recognizes the potentials in others and brings the best out of them in the interest of the common good.

He added that a wise leader is equally conscious of seeking heavenly things which endure.

Kaigama noted that in Africa, the craving for political power among politicians and even some religious leaders and the manipulations to achieve it was mind boggling.

“In the process, there are threats to life, unjust judicial pronouncements, buying votes or electoral and security officials, promoting the dubious interests of godfathers, dealing unfairly with political opponents and when power is “captured,” the accumulation of so much wealth at the expense of the ordinary people,” Kaigama also said.