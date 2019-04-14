Zika Bobby

Managing Director of Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency (ANSAA), Chief Jude Emecheta, has called for effective take off of Revenue Courts in the state to recover over N300 million owed by defaulters.

Emecheta said that outdoor signage clients had refused to pay the state government the sum of N300 million.

The agency boss said that special courts like revenue courts were necessary for effective enforcement of the debt recovery, saying normal courts had not yielded the required results.

“We have over N300 million outstanding in the hands of signage defaulters here in Anambra. This is why we are calling for effective take off of special courts. We need the revenue courts to enable us recover these debts. The conventional courts, like the magistrate courts, which we have been using, have not been forceful, due to their inability to grant us some of the reliefs we sought for. The state government has set up these courts but they have not taken off. We are waiting so that we can drag our debtors to the courts,’’ he said.

Emecheta said ANSAA had compiled a list of 21 politicians who would be charged to court soon for violating signage codes.

He said the agency is presently removing all political billboards and posters in line with the law guiding signage in the state.

He, however, expressed regret that the cleaning up of Anambra sky space was at a huge cost to the government.

“Ninety five per cent of politicians who erected billboards did not pay. They claimed they did not put up those signages and that these were done by their supporters.

“Some who were supposed to pay as much as N40 million, paid just N3 million. Now we are cleaning up the entire Anambra sky space at a very huge cost, which should not be so. We are taking about 21 of them to court to force them to pay. They are not free even after the elections are over. Some of them are paying because of court summons on them but they have until the end of April to clear their debts or face prosecution,’’ Emecheta said.