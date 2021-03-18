From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and Edo Internal Revenue Service (EIRS) have agreed to share data to plug tax leakages in the state.

The resolution was the outcome of a courtesy visit of EIRS’s Executive Chairman, Mr Igbinidu Inneh, to the NIS state Comptroller, Mrs Augusta Okueyungbo, to seek collaboration of his organisation with NIS.

In a statement by EIRS’s head of Media Communication, Mr Courage Eboigbe, Inneh was quoted as requesting the collaboration to boost revenue generation for both state and federal governments.

According to him, collaboration by both organisations as members of the Joint Tax Board (JTB), through sharing of requisite data and documentation, capture of expatriate returns, and Pay As You Earn (PAYE) details, would help to plug tax leakages.

He said: “The Nigerian Immigration Service is very critical in the entire process of documentation and management of the entry and exit point of people, and critical in the supply and control of expatriate memo as far as Nigeria is concerned.

“To block loopholes there was need for compliance with annual filing requirements since EIRS and the NIS are partner institutions, hence the need by staff to file their tax requirements promptly.

“And also, the need to ensure that the remittances of Pay As You Earn (PAYE) which are taxes deducted from earnings of your personnel are properly remitted to the coffers of government. Same thing applies to Withholding Taxes which relate to enterprises and individuals who do business with the NIS.

“This administratively has to do with the monthly expatriate returns of companies who employ expatriates to do businesses in Edo State whom are required as a matter of law to file. A lot of these companies do not file these monthly returns.”