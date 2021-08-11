From Gyang Bere, Jos

Sequel to the application by the Plateau State Government to access funds from the Development of Natural Resources Fund, the Committee on Fiscal Efficiency and Budget from the Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Commission Abuja has visited Jos to carry out an assessment of the State’s submission.

The Committee which was led by its Chairman, Alhaji Adamu Shettimma Dibal, met with Governor Simon Bako Lalong at the Government House Rayfield Jos.

Alhaji Dibal said the submission of Plateau State for accessing funding from the Resources Fund is in line with the guidelines setting up the fund which is for the provision funding for development of natural resources across the country.

He assured the Governor that after its visit, the Committee will give its report to the Commission for further consideration and approval.

Governor Lalong in a response thanked the Committee for the visit and said the State was known for potentials in agriculture, solid minerals and tourism which are areas that the funds will be applied to when approved.

He assured the Committee that Plateau State Government under his leadership is passionate about developing the potentials of the State and creating jobs for its teeming youth in order to reduce restiveness and crimes.