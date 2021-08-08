The Former General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Reverend Wilson Badejo has died. He was 74.

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent heartfelt condolence to the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, and Christendom in general, over the passage of the former General Overseer.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Sunday in Abuja described the departed as “a dedicated servant of God, who led the Foursquare Gospel Church for 10 years.”

He noted that the deceased was ”committed to standing in the gap for not just his organization, but Nigeria as a whole.”

Buhari prayed that God would comfort the entire Badejo family.

He urged the family to take solace in the fact that their father, a veterinary doctor, author, cleric, and public speaker, set a standard to be emulated by all and sundry. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

