From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A Reverend Sister at St John’s Little Angels Nursery & Primary School, at Ichama Centre, Okpowku, Benue State, was reportedly abducted on Friday night.

The Benue State Police Command has, however, said that the abducted Reverend Sister was later rescued by a team of policemen.

A local source disclosed on Facebook that the kidnappers invaded Ichama and headed straight to the school where they kidnapped one Rev Sis Blessing and a student of Ichama Community Secondary School.

‘As I write, Ichama Center in Okpokwu Local Government area of Benue State is on fire as the suspected kidnappers are shooting sporadically to scare the village youths away from nearing their vehicle in which booth their latest victims (Rev Sis Blessing and one yet to be identified student of Ichama Community Secondary School) are cooling off as they drive towards Ichama-Okpoga road, their supposed den,’ the source said.

Another source who simply gave his name as George revealed that the Reverend Sister was later rescued through the combined efforts of the police, traditional rulers and the youths of the area.

‘She (Sister Blessing) was released last night through the efforts of chiefs,youths and the police.’

Reacting to the report, the Benue State Police Command, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the report saying the Reverend Sister had been rescued.

‘On 18/06/2021 at about 2300 hrs information was received that armed men over powered the civilian security man at the gate of the convent in Ichama village and abducted a Reverend Sister.

‘The police on routine patrol in the area responded quickly and chased the hoodlums into a nearby forest where they abandoned the victim and took to their heels.

‘Victim who was tensed by the incident is currently responding to treatment at Okpoga. Detectives are on the trail of the suspects,’ Anene said.