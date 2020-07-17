Philip Nwosu

Religious Sisters have condemned recent incidents of rape around the country calling on the government to institute laws that will curb this social vice.

They spoke during a march organised by the congregation of Religious Sisters of Charity in Satellite Town, Lagos, with other lay faithful who carried placards to condemn the incidences of rape.

The Reverend Sister marched from the Arch Angel Catholic Church, Satellite Town to Oriade Local Council Development Area (LCDA) where they spoke to the representative of the Chairman of the LCDA on why the incidents of rape around the area and other parts of the country should be taken seriously.

They called for the protection of the girlchild, warning that rape is barbaric, crude and a criminal offence and perpetrators must desist from heinous act.

Speaking on behalf of the Religious Sisters of Charity, Reverend Sister Justina Nelson, said the girlchild is robbed of her dignity and her entire being when raped, explaining that there was need to collaborate with the government to fight the vice and eradicate it.

Speaking on behalf of the council chairman, Akiola Hassan, the Head of Health section of the LCDA, Ajayi Bashiru, said the LCDA will be ready to support the church towards eradicating the vice.

He said rape is an ugly incident which should not be allowed to thrive in the Nigerian society, adding that the LCDA adds its voice to that of the church and the Religious Sister of Charity to say “No” to rape.

Bashiru urged the church to also seek the assistance of the LCDA to whenever they require to help eradicate this vice, adding that there is need to propagate the message and ensure that it sinks into the society, so that people will know that rape is a crime and must not be allow to thrive.

The Catholic church had in recent message condemned the incidents of rape, saying that rape cases targeting women in Africa’s most populous country have been on the rise in recent times and must be condemned.