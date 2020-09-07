Lukman Olabiyi and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Centre for Environmental Sustainability and Development Awareness (CESDA), a non-governmental organisation (NGO) , has warned the Federal Government that the increase in the price of petrol and electricity would inflict hardship on ordinary Nigerians.

The group described the hike of both commodities at the same time as a wrong step taken in the wrong direction by the government based on state of the economy of the country.

CESDA, in a statement by its Chairman, Oluwaseyi Ogunko, pleaded with the Federal Government to reverse it decision in order to make life easier for citizens or incur their wrath.

“This harsh policies of our government at this time cannot be regarded as an attitude that reflects the stand of a government that truly cares.

“These steps are not acceptable and should not be accepted considering the fact that Nigeria at present is with over 70 per cent of her populace living in abject poverty.

“Nigerians are encouraged to rise in solidarity and clearly say no to these draconian policies of this government. While I appeal to the President Muhammadu Buhari led-government to reconsider it’s stand as regards this hard decision, I will also implore Nigerians not to take laws into their hands in the cause of expressing their displeasure as regards the increments.”

However, the Presidency has said the removal of subsidy was long over due.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, to stop the mismanagement of taxpayer money, eliminate corruption associated with subsidies on petroleum products, power, fertilizer among others, the decision to implement long-delayed reforms, withdraw and allow the market to determine their prices are tough decisions the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration had to make to deliver dividends of democracy.

According to the Presidential Media aide, the current administration is facing multiple challenges along with COVID-19, which include low earnings, near-collapse of the oil market, floods, threats of terrorism and banditry but that a good government must take decisions for the people’s good.

The statement read thus: “The All Progressives Congress, (APC) came to power in 2015 defeating an incumbent administration amidst very high expectations from President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Five years on, the administration has worked hard to meet many expectations, but still, there are certain tough decisions which had to be taken to put back the country on the path of sustainable development.

“To stop the mismanagement of taxpayer money, eliminate corruption associated with subsidies on petroleum products, power, fertilizer among others, the administration took the decision to implement long-delayed reforms, withdraw and allow the market to determine their prices.

“Subsidy removal in these sectors had long been foreseen by successive administrations as game changers in search of solutions to move forward with the nation’s development. These are reforms that are necessary and overdue. Blueprint upon blueprint, timeline upon timeline had come and gone but courage to take bold decisions was not there.

“Over the last few days, one claim acquiring a potent resonance with the online community, sections of the labour movement and the opposition is that the actions are ill-timed and ill-advised.

There is nothing new in the fact that the country is today fighting multiple challenges along with COVID-19, including low earnings, near-collapse of the oil market, floods, threats of terrorism and banditry but the challenges notwithstanding, a good government must take decisions for the people’s good.

As President, Muhammadu Buhari takes these difficult decisions, both popular and unpopular and as a leader because he is demonstrating the right courage to take such decisions as they become necessary in view of present circumstances.