Ekiti State Chapter of the PDP National New Media Group, Ekiti PDP-NNMG has called on the State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi to reverse the sack of more than 1,000 Staff of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), saying only a wicked soul with no blood in his system will ask workers who were duly employed and had enjoyed promotion to go home at a time like this.

The group said it was miffed that at a time when the PDP government of Oyo State was putting smile on the faces of her people, the APC government in Ekiti State had chosen to push her people into depression by sacking close to 4,000 workers within one year.

In a statement released on Friday, Ekiti State Co-ordinator of the PDP-NNMG, Bola Agboola queried the rationale behind the sack of over 1,000 staff in one fell swoop, saying “there is no justification for such wicked, malicious and disdainful act.”

“Oyo State since Engr Seyi Makinde took over has become the envy of all across the country. Not a single worker has lost his job. Rather, what the people of that state has enjoyed is regular payment of salaries and pension.

Only few days back, over N1 billion was released for payment of workers’ gratuities. The opposite has remained the case in Ekiti State under the wicked, insensitive and corrosive government of Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

“Under Seyi Makinde, 300 of over 1,803 Oyo State workers sacked under the government of Abiola Ajimobi were reinstated into the service.

“Isn’t this what Fayemi should emulate? What we have seen is the disengagement of over 2,000 workers employed into the Teaching and Civil Service in Ekiti State as well as the disengagement of over 1,000 EKSU Staff,” the statement read.

The group said information at her disposal indicates that Fayemi’s sacking spree will be visited on Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, College of Health Technology, Ijero Ekiti and College of Education, Ikere Ekiti, adding that workers at the Local Government Areas in the state should get set as they will not be spared.

Describing the sack as political vendetta taken too far, the Ekiti PDP-NNMG said the group will not be bamboozled by Fayemi’s excuse of inability to meet up with the university’s wage bill, stressing that Fayemi’s predecessor, Ayodele Fayose refused to sack workers despite the biting effects of recession and the state’s financial challenges when he held sway.

While urging all workers affected by this disheartening act of irresponsibility to approach the industrial court, the PDP-NNMG said; “If Dr. Fayemi is human enough, reducing his security vote, cutting down on expenses incurred as a result of his junketting around the world and reduction of the size of his cabinet will be the best way to save money for the state and not these monthly termination of appointments of legally employed, ordinary indigenes of the state.”