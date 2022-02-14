From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A group, City Gate Elders (aka God and People Prayer Parliament), Benin chapter, has called on ‎President Muhammadu Buhari to transmute to Prime Minister with immediate effect and bequeath a Parliamentary system of Government to the country in 2023.

The group while canvassing the setting up of a transition committee to fashion out a Federal Parliamentary constitution for the federal government, also advocated for the break of the country into eight regions and election of Premiers for the regional governments who will produce the next Prime Minister to take over from Buhari on May 29, 2023.

Addressing journalists in Benin City, ‎the leader of the group, Dr Dele Oluwatade, explained that he was “thinking about the future of this prostrated great Nation-Nigeria” on the 8th of February‎ 2022 when “I received this ‘Foolish Wisdom’ to send this message to the President, Gen. Buhari through his family members, children, grandchildren, wife, in-laws, friends and the Presidency cabal group to get this message to Mr President.

According to the group, the proposed actions apart from removing the headache of borrowing to pay salaries, would reduce federal staff and‎ ministries, enhance national peace and harmony and be a solution to agitations and foundation for growth.

“A restructured Nigeria will/can survive the debt burden and economic hardship loading in the air. This press conference is called to help you share the burden of governance to save you from international embarrassment, to keep Nigeria together”, the group said, adding that 2023 general elections are fruitless jamboree to waste man and resources.

“You were truncated by your kinsmen, the Fulani to do their biddings: promote Fulanisation, encourage neighbourhood hostilities on other Nigerians. MacBan was prominently arrogant, careless, identify with Pan-National atrocities all over Nigeria,” the group alleged.

It, therefore, urged the President to repair his name in history for his lineage to be proud of him, to enjoy the fruit of his performance which it says is presently not impressive, just as it tasked him to apologise to Nigerians and some Fulanis for turning his national duty to Fulani duty.