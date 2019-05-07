The quest to improve and move the nation’s oldest profession, the teaching profession forward got a boost recently when the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) gathered key experts to review the Professional Standards for Nigerian Teachers (PSNT).

The PSNT was first introduced in 2010 by TRCN but because of new issues and the need to further enhance the standards in the teaching profession, the council called for a review of the document.

A synopsis of the workshop states that the PSNT came as a result of sustained efforts of the TRCN to raise teacher quality and ensure professionalism, it further revealed that the standards consist of four themes broken down into 36 sub themes and 84 standards which are essentially performance bench- mark for appraisal of professional standards of teachers according to their categories.

‘’TRCN is compelled to review and reprint the standards for teachers at the basic and post basic levels to have a copy each for their guidance in the practice. This would go a long way in improving the quality of teachers and strengthen the basic education levels’’.