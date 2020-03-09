Chukwudi Nweje

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has said the review of the programme by the Federal Government will institutionalise and refocus it for the interest of beneficiaries.

The amnesty office said the review was prompted by allegations and petitions of corruption that had trailed the programme since it was launched in June 25, 2009.

The office also assured that the review will not affect the welfare of beneficiaries, especially students, whether in Nigeria or abroad.

Spokesperson for the programme, Murphy Ganagana, in a statement, yesterday, said the way the PAP was administrated poses a systemic challenge to the Federal Government’s purpose to achieve sustaining peace, security and human capital development in the region.

“It is in direct conflict with the Federal Government’s resolve to address the root causes of under-development in the Niger Delta conflict that necessitated the Amnesty Programme. All students under the programme at home and abroad are assured that the review process will not affect their academic activities. Efforts are being made to ensure that genuine stipends are paid regularly and all genuine contractual claims settled.

“The programme focuses on education, vocational training and empowerment, all designed to address issues of development in the Niger Delta. There is however growing concern that the reintegration component of the programme may have been frustrated by corruption and lack of accountability. This must stop for the benefit of beneficiaries and the Niger Delta.

“The review is in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s determination to deliver gains of the Amnesty Programme through a transparent process that ensures all allocated resources are judiciously utilised, as the success of the programme lies on the transformation of ex-agitators from militancy to actualising their aspirations, engaging in businesses and living sustainable livelihood

“As the PAP works to review the programme, stakeholders from the region will play a critical role, and the guiding principle is mainstreaming and institutionalisation. There is a clear commitment to reform the programme in such a way that the benefits are channelled through a transparent, accountable, corrupt-free and institutionalised process.

“The Amnesty Programme as structured does not deliver long term benefit to the targeted beneficiaries in the Niger Delta region and for a successful review of the programme, PAP will count on the support of all beneficiaries and stakeholders through the consultative processes already in place,” Ganagana said.”

President Buhari recently approved the suspension of the Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo, based on the recommendation of the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd).