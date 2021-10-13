From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma has urged the Federal Government to consider the losses incurred by the South East during the civil war in its review of the existing revenue allocation formula by the Revenue Mobilisation, Fiscal Commission.

The governor made the plea on Wednesday during the 3rd review of the South East exercise in Owerri,the Imo State capital. According to him,the zone has suffered penury as a result of the effect of the civil war which he noted deserved the review.

“The civil war fought has left the zone in penury, we urged you to look into it and see how to better the life of the people of the zone.

He also pointed out that the zone has suffered great injustice since 1992,the last exercise was held especially the sharing of the revenue formula even as he maintained that the zone has waited so long for the review.

Uzodimma also enjoined the commission to look into the revenue which should have accrued to the State if the disputed oil well in Rivers State is yielding the desired revenue for Imo,just as he regretted that the State is not enjoying the 25 percent of gas in Borney despite having the resources abundantly.

“Imo State in 1992 ,within the period in review, Rivers state have been benefitting from the oil well, we urge federal government to look into it and give the State justice. 25% of gas from Borney is tied to Imo ,but the revenue is not coming to Imo.

Meanwhile,the commission has asked the Enugu State government to contribute its oil revenue to the federal allocation before it is listed as an oil producing State as requested by its government.

The State commissioner for finance and economic development, Mrs Adaonah Kene-Uyanwune who represented the governor of her State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi at the occasion had urged the commission to list Enugu as an oil producing State,but the chairman, Elias Mbam said the State has to contribute its quota before being recognised.

“If oil is found in your State,it can not be included until it start bringing money into the federation account. It is how much you have rendered onto the account,we are looking forward to it,its only when its done we can say it will benefit from it.

He however disclosed that the commission will conclude its exercise in December.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .