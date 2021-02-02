From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

National Association of Nigeria (NANS) has called on Sunday Adeyemo, aslo known as Sunday Igboho, to employ dialogue and consultations with relevant stakeholders to find lasting solutions to the activities of herdsmen in the South West.

Addressing journalists, yesterday, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, NANS Chairman/Ogun Joint Campus Committee, Kehinde Simeon, urged Adeyemo to liaise with the appropriate authorities to find a solution to the crisis and not “to set the entire South West on fire and cause anarchy.”

Simeon also called on the state government to consider the registration of herdsmen within the borders of Ogun State, ban open grazing and fast track the inauguration of Amotekun corps to further combat insecurity around schools in the state.

“We understand Igboho, but it is our view that he should meet with Yoruba leaders, Afenifere and other stakeholders. This has become important so as not to set the entire South West on fire and cause anarchy.

“We observe that Igboho’s strategy, if not reviewed, may lead to ethnic or tribal war. We, therefore, urge him to liaise with the appropriate authorities to avoid a major disaster,” he said.

The NANS chairman also called on the state government to increase allocation to education sector and subventions to the institutions to avoid overburdened charges on students.