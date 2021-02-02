From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The National Association of Nigeria (NANS) has called on Yoruba activist Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, to review his strategy by adopting dialogue and consultation with stakeholders in the South-West, in order to find lasting solutions to the problem of violent herdsmen.

NANS cautioned the activist not ‘to set the entire South-West region on fire and cause anarchy.’

Addressing reporters on Tuesday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, the Chairman of NANS/Ogun Joint Campus Committee (JCC), Kehinde Damilola Simeon, urged Adeyemo to liaise with the appropriate authorities to avoid a major disaster.

Simeon also called on the state government to consider registration of all herdsmen within the borders of Ogun State, ban open grazing and fast track the inauguration of the Amotekun Corps in order to further combat insecurity around our campuses.

‘We understand Igboho, but it is our view that he should meet with Yoruba leaders, Afenifere and other stakeholders. This has become important so as not to set the entire South-West region on fire and cause anarchy.

‘We observe that Igboho’s strategy if not reviewed, may lead to ethnic or tribal war. We, therefore, urge him to liaise with the appropriate authorities to avoid a major disaster,’ he stated.

The NANS Chairman called on the state government to increase allocation to the education sector and subventions to the institutions to avoid overburdened charges on students.

‘It is important to note that the government must urgently come to the rescue of the schools who have shut down for over nine months and during which the schools were not making any income. We know that the schools may want to put the burden of running the schools on students and we consider this very unacceptable.

‘Therefore, the government must come to rescue of the schools by releasing more funds for them to enable them to run adequately.

‘Furthermore, we expect that the state government will expedite the process of bursary payment to indigenous students. Also, as a matter of urgency, review the collection procedures being implemented,’ Simeon stated.