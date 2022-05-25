By Percy Owaiye

The first signal for me that the Buhari administration had its heart and head in the right place was its first two policy initiatives on assumption of office. The government moved quickly to carry out the long-delayed Ogoni Clean-up and also started the active collaboration to resuscitate the largely eroded Lake Chad Basin. These two initiatives, perhaps in addition to a comprehensive revitalization of the education and healthcare sectors hold the key to Nigeria’s true greatness.

Note that the Ogoni Clean-up has become a metaphor for all of the badly-impacted communities of the Niger-Delta region as a result of the several decades of mindless exploitation of the oil and gas resources in their soils and waters. After the completion of the feasibility work by the UNEP and publication of its report in 2011 and 2016, HYPREP set up with the mandate to remediate the environment and restore livelihood to the people has commenced work in earnest. Upon the completion of needed consultations and other preliminary activities, 21 contractors were mobilized to site in 2019 in all of the four LGAs of Ogoniland. The estimated cost for the total clean-up is huge and not money that any one government can come up with at once, hence the needed collaboration of the OICs and international partners.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

So far, about 13 sites have been cleaned or in the process of being cleaned. An Ogoni son and renowned Environmentalist and remediation expert, Dr Marvin Dekil heads the Project Coordination Office and the areas of intervention include, livelihood of the people, clean water provision, health, job creation, sensitization and community development and even the creation of a centre of excellence proposed for the Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic in the region. A resuscitated Niger-Delta holds the key to a lot of the peace and productivity needed to transform our country from a mono-economy to an industrial and modern one as well as the replenished Lake Chad Basin. Data obtained from credible sources, say at the height of its glory in the 1960s, the Lake Chad surface area spread to over 25,000 square kilometres, but it is less than 1,500 sq. km today. Efforts in the past to refresh the basin have failed and it is no wonder proper care is being taken now to do it right. The Italian firm, Bonifica which developed the initial plan to refill the lake with water from the Congo River has gone back to work in partnership with PowerChina to do an updated feasibility. The estimated cost for the total revamp of the Lake Chad has been put at about USSD50bn and with the World Bank offering USSD10m already.

That barely covers the cost of the study required and putting a lot of burden on the eight partner countries, including Nigeria, Chad, Niger, Cameroon, CAR, Algeria, Sudan and Libya. With the relevant international agencies and friendly countries expected to come up with the counterpart funding. Buhari, leaning on his antecedents as a former military governor of the then North-Eastern State and his triple heritage of Fulani-Hausa-Kanuri knows firsthand the opportunity a completely revamped Lake Chad holds for this country and her neighbours. It has taken all of the last seven years to put the coalition together, but Buhari is not resting.

In fact, he has used the same hands-on approach in trying to solve the damning insurgency he inherited upon inception of his government in 2015. He hit the ground running and seeking the active collaboration of our also very badly impacted neighbours of Chad, Niger, Cameroon and Mali. The Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) was given the priority attention it deserved aided by the much-needed leg-work by the president. He traversed these sister countries building a sometimes difficult, but effective coalition against the monstrosity of a Boko Haram insurgency.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Our troops were battered, beaten and dispirited. They need boots on the ground, and even more importantly, tanks and technology to confront the monster. What did President Buhari do? Off he went to America and to our other allies, to build the needed coalition and supplies to reposition our military and support services to get back to the work at hand. But make no mistake about it, the enemy is formidable, smart and determined. As we have seen, he is quite capable of changing his form and tactics, with the same goal in mind: spread terror, cause devastating mayhem, and dislocation in the polity. If you defeat him in the North-east as our troops have largely done, he is capable like the chameleon to change its colour and gravitate to other places and things. That is why our citizens must be eternally on the watch out.

After all, governments come and go. The Buhari government would go too, but our country remains. Thank goodness, the president is acutely aware of this fact, and has continued to work very hard every day to salvage the situation. That is why it beats one when sundry commentators and people who should know better say nothing has been done. Or baffling still, that it has got worse. It is not altogether surprising, when we recall that though figures don’t lie, yet liars figure! You want to contest? Ok, were we not in this country when whole communities of Odi and Zaki-Biam were sacked? When the heist in Anambra complete with the state capture of a sitting governor happened? Was it not here the total desecration of democracy as represented by the crude invasions of the Plateau and Bayelsa Houses of Assembly happened? Where did the October 1 and the United Nations’ building bombings happen? And of course, the adoption of Chibok school girls, of whom though over 100 are still unaccounted for, more still have been recovered. But where in the media space do you hear or read of such successes, even if modest, mentioned? Or was it not in this country that a former head of state and presidential candidate in an upcoming election narrowly escaped being killed by the same elements that have troubled the country ad infinitum? Can you just imagine for a second that kind of affront happening now? I have read adverse commentaries that perhaps the victim that last time was their sponsor and probably served him right? What a country! Perhaps, the only offence Muhammadu Buhari has committed is that he is Fulani who happens to be the president of the country now.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Otherwise, nothing has changed. The ethnic labelling would not lead us anywhere good, today and tomorrow. So when the president tells his Benue compatriots, to find accommodation for the Fulani herdsmen who have lived forever amongst them, he could not have been referring to the murderous gangs that have been conscripted into them and infiltrated them. When all of this time and vilification is over, we will come to the realization of this ugly truth. We must first separate the genuine herders from killer gangs and find accommodation for genuine herders and farmers to co-exist in a mutually beneficial and productive relationship for the country to harness the enormous potentials therein as is done in all of the civilized countries we often live in vicariously.

But we are here in Nigeria. And home is home. We must do everything to safeguard it, in a sustainable and progressive way. History is there to teach us that we did not arrive here in a day. Are we going to deny that the Fulani are part of our heritage as a people? If we say they migrated from elsewhere, does the same paintbrush not tar us? Enough of this name-calling, ethnic-labelling, and all what not; there is no redemption there.

Owaiye writes from Lagos