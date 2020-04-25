Emma Njoku

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has started the review of its budget for the year, in line with the realities posed by the Coronavirus pandemic, which has ground economic and sporting activities, including football, to a halt across the globe.

Arising from its executive committee meeting, yesterday, via video conferencing, the board mandated the Secretary General, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, to submit a revised budget for the federation for the year within four weeks.

According to the communique issued at the end of the meeting, in drawing the revised budget, the secretary must be “armed with the realistic projections derivable from the meetings with the partners/sponsors and equipped with new figures from probable subvention from government and expected grants from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and world–governing body, FIFA.”

The board said the revised budget will form the new working document/financial estimate that will be submitted to the NFF Congress for approval at a virtual meeting within the next five weeks, and will guide the operations of the NFF for the remaining part of the year.

“Extensive sensitisation and mobilisation of stakeholders in the football family will be done for everyone to understand, align with and ingest the new work plan.”