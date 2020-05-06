In the article published exactly six weeks ago today, I regretted that as at March 23 when I wrote the piece and after 35 people had died, that President Muhammadu Buhari had not found it necessary to come out to speak on the pandemic and commiserate with the families of the departed. And tell the nation what his government plan to do economically and socially to ameliorate the situation.

I came out with the write – up a few days after I saw Chief Femi Adesina, the president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity on television say that it was not necessary for his boss to address the nation on COVID – 19. He said the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire had done that about twice and that was enough. He was answering a caller’s question on the issue.

Before I wrote my March 25 piece, the Federal Government had issued a statement that its officials would not come out in public to speak on the matter again, except online. I expressed surprise at such a decision and stated that it was unfortunate that the government intended to do that in a country of mostly illiterate citizens who had no access to the internet, a medium where the language used is only English.

I was happy that President Buhari saw reason with me when four days later, on Sunday, March 29 he came out to address the nation and told Nigerians what his government intended to do to deal with the challenge. And since he made the broadcast a ‘Task Force of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Ministers including those of Health, Foreign Affairs and Information and other officials had been holding daily briefings and answering questions from pressmen and women.

I am also delighted that it is not only English that is used during the sessions but also the three main languages in the country, Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba as well as Fulfude. I am equally gratified that after my column of April 22 the Federal Government and the Lagos State Government have been giving out cash, food and other items to the ‘most vulnerable’ in the society. I am also joyful that President Buhari had taken into consideration my statement that if the shut-down in Lagos and Ogun States and Abuja was not reviewed by May 1 that I won’t be surprised if riots start breaking out.

With banditry coming up in parts of Lagos and Ogun States a few days after my article, it was therefore good that President Buhari lifted his shut down order two days ago, Monday, May 4, three days after my May 1 warning. The danger in not doing so is that it was the shortage of food items and an increase in the price of bread that led to the French Revolution of May 5, 1789 to November 9, 1799 and General Napoleon Bonaparte’s autocratic rule of 19 years that ended in 1814.

To be sure, President Buhari did not act in an absolutely desirable manner in the way he lifted the ban and things may worsen if he does not take steps to rectify the situation soonest. COVID – 19 is still a serious danger in Lagos that the Federal Government and Lagos State Government should have provided face masks for the people of the state or at least those of Metropolitan Lagos before ending the ban. The population in the mega city we are told is about 20 million, at N200 or N300 per face mask all that is needed is N4 – 6 billion naira, an amount one of the two governments can easily provide.

To achieve desirable results, the wearing of face masks by the people in Lagos and the order on the number of passengers in private vehicles and commercial ones should be strictly enforced. If the situation in Lagos and Ogun States and Abuja start deteriorating President Buhari should not shy away from shutting them down again.

I believe it is also necessary for the Federal Government to prohibit inter – state journeys throughout the country in the next two or three months. If this is not done we may find ourselves in a situation where banning inter – city or inter – town traveling may become inevitable.

Legacies Of Dr. Victor Olaiya

I first met him in 1954, as a ten – year – old boy when I came from Osogbo to spend holidays in Lagos with Barrister Abiodun Olaiya, his cousin, who was my own uncle. His father, Pa Julius Olaiya, who was my dad’s Private Secretary in Osogbo, was related to my mom through his Akure – born mother. Dr. Victor Olaiya was his half – brother. Their father was from Ijesa – Isu, a town near Ikole Ekiti, although most people regard them as indigenes of Lagos because the family has been in the city for more than a hundred years.

I saw Dr. Olaiya about once a week in 1965 when I was a clerk at the Lagos City Council Education Department at Keffi Street, Ikoyi. It was a corner – piece two – storey building with a side entrance in Toyan Street, Obalende where Dr. Olaiya’s band practiced in a bungalow almost opposite our office.

One of his band – boys, Ilaje – Ondo – State – born, Alexander, who was popularly called Alex, a guitarist and back – up singer was someone I had known in Ado – Ekiti when I was a student at Christ’s School and he was a member of the Agunbiade Highlife Band in the town. So, I used to go and see him when their band had a practice session.

But I got closer to Dr. Olaiya in 1972 – 74 when we belonged to a Cherubim and Seraphim praying – group led by late Owo – born Prophet Eddie Fadairo, my senior colleague at the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, who was a very close friend of the Highlife music legend. We used to have night vigil every day, Monday through Friday. I attended all the vigils but Dr. Olaiya and his younger brother, Colonel Ebun Olaiya, used to come once or twice a week because of the nature of their jobs.

But I started visiting Dr. Olaiya at home when I married because my mother – in – law was the best friend of his elder sister, Mrs. Olaosebikan and their two families were very close. I also used to see him at his Stadium Hotel in Surulere, Lagos near the National Stadium, when I went to visit his Hotel Manager, late Ijebu – Jesa – born Mr. Lanre Aloba, who was a year my senior at Christ’s School, Ado Ekiti. He was in the 1956 – 60 set while I belonged to the 1957 – 61 class.

The conclusion comes up next week.