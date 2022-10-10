A bill seeking to legalise power rotation among the six geopolitical zones was recently stepped down by the Senate following its rejection by some of the senators. Sponsored by Senator Patrick Abba Moro (PDP Benue South), the bill sought for a law to legalise power rotation across the six geographical zones. The bill entitled: “A bill for an Act to Provide for the Rotation of Power and for other related matters therein 2022,” was about to pass the second reading when it was rejected and thrown out by the lawmakers.

In his submission in defence of the bill, Moro had argued that there was need for a law to legalise the rotation of power across the various geographical divides. He had maintained that such a legislation if passed into law, would not only promote the principles of equity, fairness and justice among the various geographical divides but also ensure a sense of belonging required for nationhood in a heterogeneous country like Nigeria.

Despite the noble intention of the bill, the other senators disagreed with him based on procedural grounds. According to Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah (APC Kebbi South), “the bill should have been presented as one seeking for amendment of relevant provisions of the Constitution and not just one seeking for legislation from the Senate or by extension, the National Assembly.”

Although the central power or the presidency has rotated between the South and the North since return to democratic rule in 1999 after many years of military dictatorships, based on a mutual agreement, that gentleman’s agreement between the political gladiators lacks the force of law. The acrimonious struggle for the presidency among the ethnic nationalities that make up the country and the flagrant jettisoning of that agreement by some political parties, as witnessed presently, is due to the fact that the power sharing agreement is not backed by the constitution.

To make power rotation binding, it has become necessary to make a law on how presidential power can rotate among the six geopolitical zones. The 1999 Constitution that has a provision for inclusion of political offices and the federal character principle should not be averse to the inclusion of power rotation or power sharing clause among the six zones. If the manner of presentation of the bill did not meet the requirements of the Senate, it can still be represented in whatever format they desire. Apart from devolution of powers and restructuring of the country, one of the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference report is rotation of power among the zones. Therefore, we urge the lawmakers to make haste while the sun shines and incorporate the power sharing clause among the six zones in the constitution. Amending the constitution must never be seen as a daunting task that should take many years to be achieved. There is need for creativity and the use of imagination in making laws that will move the country forward. The power rotation legislation is one of such good ones that must be encouraged.

We should not pretend that all is well with our Constitution. We must also not fail to alter the Constitution where and when necessary. Matters like marginalisation, social inequality, state policing and devolution of powers can be addressed quickly through making new laws or amending the existing ones.

The other day, the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, had, through its Elders Council, recommended that for equity, justice and fairness, rotating the country’s presidency among the six geo-political zones should be made constitutional. According to the socio-cultural group, limiting the zoning of the country’s presidency on the agreement by political parties to the North and South, is vague and should therefore be discouraged. Other ethnic groups held the same view.

Instead of throwing away the power rotation bill, the lawmakers can attend to it dispassionately when it is represented. Rotation of key political offices among the component parts in the country is the best way to achieve political inclusion, patriotism and nationalism.

In a plural society such as ours, power rotation remains the best policy to avoid fierce competition for power and by extension, the abuse of power. The system has helped to stabilise politics in some states of the federation where it is practised. Making the presidency go round the regions will guarantee equity and justice as well as promote peace and unity. The current arrangement where power rotation is a party affair is arbitrary and open to abuse. Giving it a constitutional backing will guarantee each geopolitical zone the opportunity to occupy the highest office in the land.