Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration in Edo State is reviving the Urhonigbe oil palm belt with N91.3 billion provided by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and private investors, for the cultivation of oil palm on 51.8 hectares in Urhonigbe, Orhionmwon Local Government Area under the first phase of the Edo State Oil Palm Programme (ESOPP).

Special Adviser to the governor on Agriculture, Forestry and Food Security Programme, Joe Okojie, disclosed during a one-day sensitisation seminar for oil palm farmers in the state.

He noted that the total investment for the first phase of the programme is N91.3 billion with the CBN providing N68.8 billion while farmers would contribute N22.5 billion.

Okojie said the state government is currently in talks with Partnerships for Forests to support the financing for farmers, adding that the implementation committee for the programme will be set up in a week’s time to kick start land allocation to investors.

The governor’s aide said 120,000 hectares of land has been acquired for the programme in Orhionmwon, Uhunmwonde, Ovia North East and Ovia South West local government areas of the state, noting that farmers will be paired with investors in a ratio of 30 percent small and medium scale farmers to 70 percent oil palm investors.

“It will be a cluster type of farming. Investors will get between 5,000 to 10,000 hectares each. The investors will get 70 percent of the land and allocate 30 percent to small and medium scale farmers. The investors must include corporate social responsibility for the host community in their production plan before they will participate in the programme,” he said.