The Acting National Librarian of Nigeria, Dr Oluchi Kalu, has launched a strategic campaign to revive the moribund reading culture among youths in Nigeria to promote national cohesion and security.

She explained that the campaign will focus on children and youths in primary and secondary schools across the country to enable them to imbibe the culture of tolerance, patriotism through quality reading.

Dr Kalu disclosed this during Nigeria’s 2021 readership promotion campaign in Plateau State, with the theme, “Building a Nation of Readers: Share your story”, organised by the National Library of Nigeria.

‘The objectives of the campaign are to encourage and revive the moribund reading culture among Nigerians by way of promoting the availability of good reading materials, and to collectively with other stakeholders seek a solution to address identified obstacles to reading culture in Nigeria,’ she said.

Dr Kalu who was represented by Mrs Amaka Ojielo said the strategic campaign was to enhance their knowledge and creativity via various literary activities.

She noted that expectant and nursing mother’s in maternity homes, workers and travellers in motor parks, inmates in correctional centres and rural communities are involved in the campaign.

The Head of Branch, National Library of Nigeria, Jos, Mrs Sarah Emmanuel Mshelia, said they have consciously taken the bull by the horn to wage war against the lukewarm attitude of Nigerians towards reading.

She noted that the drive towards resuscitating reading culture in the country will boost the fight against banditry, kidnapping and other forms of Insecurity.

‘I, therefore, challenge all Nigerians to join hands with us to ensure that we win the battle. We call on all readers, booksellers, authors, book clubs, friends of the library, publishers and stakeholders to take advantage of the opportunity to collaborate with the National Library of Nigeria to ensure the noble course is achieved.’

Prof Danfulani Kure, who read aloud to participating pupils, charged them to be wary of dangers such as wasting time watching television, talking to friends on phone for hours, laziness and moving with friends who do not have a reading culture among other factors that can divert their attention from reading.

He equally admonished the pupils to be humble, obedient and respect their parents and teachers for them to be successful in life.

