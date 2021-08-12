Acting National Librarian of Nigeria, Dr. Oluchi Kalu, has launched a strategic campaign to revive the moribund reading culture among youths to promote national cohesion and security.

She explained that the campaign would focus on children and youths in primary and secondary schools across the country to enable them imbibe the culture of tolerance, patriotism through quality reading.

Dr. Kalu spoke, yesterday, during the Nigeria’s 2021 readership promotion campaign in Plateau State. Its theme was: “Building a nation of readers: Share your story” organised by the National Library of Nigeria.

“The objectives of the campaign are to encourage and revive the moribund reading culture among Nigerians by way of promoting the availability of good reading materials, and to collectively with other stakeholders seek solution to address identified obstacles to reading culture in Nigeria.”

Dr. Kalu who was represented by Mrs. Amaka Ojielo said the strategic campaign was to enhance their knowledge and creativity via various literary activities.

Head of Branch, National Library of Nigeria, Jos, Mrs. Sarah Emmanuel Mshelia said they have consciously taken the bull by the horn to wage war against the lukewarm attitude of Nigerians towards reading and added that the drive towards resuscitating reading culture would boost the fight against banditry, kidnapping and other form of insecurity.

