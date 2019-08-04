Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 2019 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and other Nigerians have condemned the arrest of Omoyele Sowore, a former presidential candidate and publisher of Sahara Reporters.

Through his verified Twitter handle @atiku, he said: “Freedom of speech is not only constitutionally guaranteed, it is the substructure of our democracy. These kidnappings in the guise of arrests stand condemned –AA.”

Similarly, Senator Shehu Sani condemned the invasion of Sowore’s home saying: “Let not our prisons be filled with those that speaketh, but those that killeth. The voices of dissent are the heartbeat of democracy. There is no better way to measure the democratic credentials of people in power than their attitude to unpleasant truth and their response when it’s spoken.”