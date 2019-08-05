TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Security was beefed up yesterday, at some strategic places in Port Harcourt and its environs, in Rivers State, to forestall breakdown of law and order about the planned ‘Revolution Now’ protest.

Though there was downpour in Port Harcourt, security operatives took over the popular Isaac Boro Park, the muster point for the protesters.

Daily Sun checks revealed that a pocket of persons suspected to be protesters, was dispersed by policemen at their take off point.

It would be recalled that the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, had earlier warned that nobody should attempt the ‘Revolution Now’ protest in the state.

Governor Wike declared that Rivers did not subscribe to such a protest, and directed security agencies to clampdown on any group of persons gathering to disrupt peace of the state.

He also directed local government council chairmen to be vigilant against such planned demonstration, and report sinister movements to security operatives.