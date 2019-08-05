Gyang Bere, Jos

In Plateau State, there is no activity in line with the revolutional protest in any part of the state.

The state appears to be ignorant of the alleged protest, though Plateau State Government had in 2018 banned public protest in the state and since then, it has not been lifted.

Normal business activities are ongoing and shops owners in the state open their shops and are selling without any form of intimidation.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mathias Tyopev said that the Police Command has not received news of any protest in any part of the state.

Tyopev said the state is peaceful and nothing in that regards happened in the state.

“There is no protest in Plateau and we have not received news of protest in any part of the state. Plateau State is peaceful and people are going about their normal business.”