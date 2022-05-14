One of the most honourable feeling anyone could have is to serve in the US military. The US army is adjudged the best in the world, in terms of training, remuneration, incentives and opportunities.

But Victor Chiagozem Aruwah, a former US army officer, left the service in 2012 after 15 meritorious years at the age of 33–at the age quite a number of people would have just begun their career in the service.

After retiring from the service, Aruwah, who was the U.S forces Europe Boxing Champion in 2004, as well as 8th United States Army Heavy Weight Boxing Champion in 2008 in South Korea, joined the United States Directorate of Public Works Installation Management Command Unit, Engineering Division based in Germany.

Victor Aruwah was honoured with a Civilian Service Achievement Medal (for exceptional service as an engineer) at the Directorate of Public Works, United States Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz in 2021, which further underscore his illustrious career in the military.

However, the veteran got inspired by his years in the service, during which he had the privilege to work in countries around the world and exposed to the world’s best hospitality.

Victor Aruwah founded a 32-room bouquet hotel; Hotel Kurvilla in Nanstein Landstuhlhotel, an ancient town in Germany.

The hotel provides first-class services to customers in the environment and convenient to reach from anywhere within the city, either by walk from the busy mall or the train station, the beautiful edifice is home to luxury and comfort for any traveler wishing to have a feel of Germany’s hospitality in a well serene and peaceful environment. Build in 1896, It is under monument protection.

“I have managed this project for nearly five years and it has been a wonderful experience with no service failure or lowering of our standards,” Victor Aruwah stated in a recent interview.

The Hotel Kurvilla is an accessible base for day-trips. It is close to the exit of the A6 and A62 motorways. The local Landstuhl S-Bahn (city rail) station takes you to Kaiserslautern and allows you to explore the Rhineland-Palatinate by public transport

Landstuhl is an acknowledged resort town with a total population of over 8000 people, 18 km away from Kaiserslautern and close to the American Military Base.