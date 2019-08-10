George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The embattled Presidential Candidate and National Chairman of African Action Congress (AAC), Mr. Omoyele Sowore and 28 others have been expelled from the party over what seemed to be his involvement with the scuttled protest. The decision to expel the organizer of the RevolutionNow protest was taken at the party’s National Convention held in Owerri , Imo State capital, yesterday.

This is just as delegates at the convention elected Dr. Leonard Nzenwa and Abayomi Francis as National Chairman and Secretary respectively. Sowore, Publisher of Sahara Reporters, an online news platform, was last Monday arrested by men of the Department for State Security (DSS) for organising RevolutionNow protest against the Federal Government.

The motion for his expulsion as the National Chairman of the party, that of his Deputy, Malcolm Fabiyi, and 29 others was moved by Chief Emeka Ezeife and seconded by Nasiru Abdul Rahman before being unanimously adopted by majority of the delegates.

Addressing members of the party after emerging as the National Chairman of the party, Leonard Nzenwa said that party will take over power through constitutional means in 2023, and, not by trying to instigate crisis in the country, even though Sowore had organised the protest on a seemingly non-political platform.

“The AAC is poised to take over power in 2023 through the ballot and not through any unconstitutional means,” he affirmed in his acceptance speech