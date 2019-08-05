Molly kilete, Abuja

#RevolutionNow activists, on monday, defied the heavy downpour in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT) as they stormed the office of the National Human Rights Commission, Maitama, to protest against the poor security situation and other social vices in the country.

The protesters in their numbers had planned to hold the rally at the popular Unity Fountain, in Abuja but changed their plans following heavy security at the park.

While at the office of the NHRC, the protesters delivered a letter where they expressed their displeasure over the continues silence of the Commission to the undemocratic incidences in the country.

Delivering the letter, Coordinator of the group, Dare-Atoye Ariyo said, “The ever-growing proclivity of the President Buhari-led regime for human rights abuses are indicative of a complete departure from all democratic tenets, norms and practices.”

Ariti, who said the arrest and detention of the #RevolutionNow protest convener, Omoyele Sowore, by the Department of State Services, was undemocratic and disgraceful, said “We believe that these events are not only undemocratic but they are also disgraceful for a country like Nigeria that practices constitutional democracy.

“However, we are completely dissatisfied by the eerie silence of the National Human Rights Commission in the face of these undemocratic developments.

He said “Our dissatisfaction is further aggravated by the fact that the role of the NHRC in defending the constitutionally guaranteed rights of Nigerians is well-revered and dearly treasured by Nigerians.”

Aside the protest at the NHRC, the FCT, did not witness any protest as the group dispersed after presenting their letter of grievance to the authorities of the NHRC.

The police described the security in the FCT as peaceful and that no arrest was made.

Public relations officer in charge of the command said has been made so far when contacted.