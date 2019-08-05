Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The national protest code-named ‘Revolutionnow’ declared by an activist hit the rock in Kogi State as there was no incident in the three senatorial districts in the state.

Investigations revealed that as at the time of filling this story at about 3. 50 pm on Monday, no visible person was seen on the street demonstrating.

It was, however, learnt that anti-riot policemen and DSS operatives were deployed to strategic areas especially in Lokoja, the state capital to forestall any untoward incident.

Confirming the deployment, the PPRO, Willy Aya, said necessary security measures had been put in place by the state police command in conjunction with other sister security organisations in the state, stressing that there was no cause to panic.

He also advised the people in the state to go about their daily activities peacefully and report any suspicious movement to the police.