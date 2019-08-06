Lukman Olabiyi

A lawyer and five others were yesterday arraigned by the police before the Lagos State Magistrate’s Court, Ebute Meta for allegedly participating in protest tagged Revolution Now.

Those that were docked before Chief Magistrate A.O. Komolafe by the police are: Ehis Omoshomio, 35; Barrister Gabriel Ojumah, 51, Juwon Sanyaolu, 22; Stanley Anobi, 28; Elias Ozikpu, 30 and Kenechukwu Ukachukwu, 25.

The protesters were slammed with two counts of unlawful assembly and conduct likely to cause breach of the peace.

The prosecutor, Mr Ibijoke Akinpelu, from the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (SCIID) Panti-Yaba, Lagos, leading the resident prosecutor, Inspector Kehinde Omisakin, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on August 5, at 10 a.m., at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Akinpelu alleged that the six defendants, assembled at the National Stadium Surulere to protest, adding that the gathering was unlawful and caused fear to the public.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 44 and 168(d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

However, all the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

After listening to the submissions of the persecution and the defendants’ counsel, Chief Magistrate Komolafe admitted Ojumah, a lawyer, to bail based on self- recognition and the other five defendants N100,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Komolafe adjourned the case until September 26 for mention, ordered that other defendants be remanded in prison custody till the perfection of the bail terms.