From Molly Kilete, Abuja

There was pandemonium in Abuja, yesterday morning as protesters under the aegis of #RevolutionNow blocked the popular Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Way leading to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The protesters, Daily Sun, gathered came out in their hundreds as early as 5 O’Clock in the morning thus causing panic among residents, road users and travelers as they blocked the expressway and disrupted flow of traffic. Their action caused tension in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The protesters, mostly youths, carried various placards and set up bonfires with used motor tyre leaving motorists and commuters stranded.

The protesters chanted: “Se democracy be this, se democracy be this, people dey die like flies, se democracy be this (Is this a democracy? People are dying like flies, is this a democracy)?”

Men of the FCT police command who came in at about 6am were able to disperse the crowd before it escalated.

Police spokesman in charge of the command, Yusuf Mariam, said no arrest was was.

“There was an attempt at about 5 O’clock on monday morning by an unknown protesters group who wanted to breach public peace, but we were able to restore calm and the area is calm and there has been free flow of traffic since then.

“They came out at a very odd hour and residents became apprehensive but we were able to manage the situation. We did not make any arrest, we just restored calm and allow free flow of traffic,” he said.

The protesters were on June 12, violently dispersed by a combined armed security operatives at Gudu junction with teargas.