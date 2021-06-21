From Molly Kilete, Abuja

There was pandemonium in Abuja early Monday morning when #RevolutionNow protesters blocked the popular Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Way leading to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The protesters, Daily Sun gathered, came out in their hundreds as early as 5 am, causing panic among residents, road users and travellers as they blocked the expressway thus making it difficult for motorists to ply the route.

Their action caused tension amongst residents in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), who alerted the police about the protest.

The protesters, who are mostly youths, carried various placards and set up bonfires with used motor tyres, leaving motorists and commuters stranded as they sought alternative routes to their destinations.

Men of the FCT Police Command who arrived at the scene at about 6 am were able to disperse the crowd before it escalated.

Police spokesperson Yusuf Mariam said no arrests were made.

Yusuf confirmed the protest action in a statement but did not say if the protesters were part of the

#RevolutionNow movement.

According to her, ‘there was an attempt at about 5 o’clock Monday morning by an unknown protesters group who wanted to breach public peace, but we were able to restore calm and the area is calm and there has been a free flow of traffic since then.

‘They came out at a very odd hour and residents became apprehensive, but we were able to manage the situation. We did not make any arrest, we just restored calm and allow free flow of traffic.’