Gift Ufoma, BBC

Security officers have fired tear gas and arrested a number of #RevolutionNow protesters in Nigeria’s commercial hub, Lagos.

Demonstrators trying to enter Lagos National Stadium were kept at bay by security operatives who erected barricades.

#RevolutionNow protesters want an end to insecurity in the country, where kidnappings for ransom are rampant.

Demonstrations nationwide had been organised for Monday by pro-democracy campaigner Omoyele Sowere, who was arrested over the weekend accused by the authorities of calling for the government’s overthrow.

Here are the latest photos from the scene of the protests: