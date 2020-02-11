The trial of Omoyele Sowore, Convener, #RevolutionNow, and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, will, on Wednesday, resume before Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Although the hearing was scheduled to begin today, Tuesday, the absence of the presiding judge stalled the trial.

At about 9a.m. when News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) visited Court 7 on the fourth floor of the building, the courtroom was empty aside from the court registrar and few workers doing their official assignment.

On the cause list attendance, Sowore’s case with suit number: F HC/ABJ/CR/956/2019 was on item nine according to the serial number.

An inquiry made by NAN on why the matter could not be heard today revealed that Justice Ijeoma was said to be sitting outside the court’s division.

NAN reports that Sowore and Bakare were, on Dec. 24, 2019, released from the Department of State Services (DSS)’s custody by the Federal Government.