Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Federal Government has finally slammed a seven-count charge bordering on acts of treasonable felony against detained publisher of Sahara Reporters and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the February 2019 elections, Omoleye Sowore.

In the charge filed at the registry of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court, the Federal Government has substituted the charge of terrorism against Sowore with that of treasonable felony.

He was arrested in a Lagos hotel by operatives of the Department of State Services on account of the #RevolutionNow protest which he had spearheaded. Sowore was moved to Abuja and is currently being detained in the custody of the DSS.

Already, the Federal Government has secured an order of the Federal High Court to detain him for a period of 45 days. Justice Taiwo Taiwo who granted the exparte application equally ordered that should the applicant require more time to conclude its investigation after the expiration of the first 45 days, it has the liberty to apply for its renewal. Efforts by Sowore’s counsel, Femi Falana (SAN) to vacate the order has not been successful.