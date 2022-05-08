From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Rhema University, Aba, Abia State at the weekend, held it’s combined 6th, 7th and 8th convocation ceremony, honouring the state deputy governor, Ude Oko Chukwu in the process as part of activities marking the ceremony.

Oko Chukwu was conferred with an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) in Public Administration by the Senate and Council of Rhema University, Nigeria for his contributions towards the advancement of education in the State.

Speaking after receiving the award, Oko Chukwu noted that the State and nation at large need a blend of intellectual and political leadership that will move the polity forward in today’s globalized society.

The Deputy Governor assured that having recognized the importance of education and the corresponding obligations of the honour done him, he will continue to use his office to advance the course of humanity, pursue vigorously the development of education in the State as well as support the ambitions of the University to become one of the best ranked Universities in Nigeria.

He informed the audience with delight that Abia State according to recent statistics, is ranked as one of the most educationally advantaged States in Nigeria with students maintaining average 65 percentage pass rates over the last three years and found in the top three positions in School Certificate Examinations.

The Deputy Governor was of praises for the Chancellor, Rhema University, Emma Okorie for his wonderful contributions to the advancement of education in Abia State and beyond.

While congratulating the graduands for their milestone achievement in the educational sector, Oko Chukwu urged them to take advantage of the spiritual and academic training they received in the university to defend and give life to the philosophy and mission of their citadel of learning.

The President, Living Word Ministries Inc. and Chancellor Rhema University Nigeria, Dr Emma Okorie said the establishment of the university was driven by a godly passion and vision of equipping humanity for excellence and to impart knowledge based on sound moral and intellectual upbringing to people that can chart new course for the state, nation and Society at large.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof Ogbonnaya Onwudike had earlier in his address said they have maintained a steady and stable academic calendar within 11 years of establishment of the university.

Prof Onwudike adjuged Rhema as one of the best private Universities in the South East, with zero tolerance to cultism, drug addiction and other societal vices prevalent among youths.

The Vice Chancellor who disclosed that the feat was achieved through spiritual nurturing and counseling, promised the university would continue to strive to remain at the top.