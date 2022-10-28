By Cosmas Omegoh

The College of Medicine and Health Sciences, Rhema University, Aba, Abia State, has been given approval for pre-clinical accreditation by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.

According to Rhema varsity’s Public Relations Officer, Earl Ugo Okezie,

the news was conveyed in a letter signed by the Council’s Registrar, Dr. T.A.B. Sanusi following the report of the Council’s Accreditation Team to Rhema University Medical School on October 13, 2022.

Dr. Sanusi, according to Okezie, added that with this approval, Rhema University College of Health Sciences can now proceed to conduct examinations in anatomy, biochemistry, and physiology, as well as conduct Part 1 professional – second MB examinations.

The varsity’s image maker said the Vice Chancellor, Professor Ogbonnaya Onwudike, applauded the Council for the approval and accreditation, noting that the milestone calls for more work as this is just one of the many accreditation visits to be embarked upon by the Council.

Okezie further said the Provost of Rhema University College of Health Sciences, Professor Madu Awa, stressed that although this was not the final accreditation visit by the Council, Rhema University is poised to produce medical doctors who would compete favourably with the best in the field of medical sciences across the world.

Established in 2010, Okezie recalled that Rhema University, Nigeria, has for over a decade, been at the forefront of advancing higher education in the country.

He said: “At Rhema University, our focus is on equipping humanity for excellence.

We are proud to be recognised as an inspiring university with an excellent reputation for teaching, research, and community service guided by the principle of head-to-heart connection.”