The choir of Revival House of Glory International Church (RHOGIC), Abuja, has concluded arrangements to release her debut single, Still Able on Sunday February 6, 2022.

The song has been described as a divine sound birthed out of the revelation that Jesus Christ is “Still Able” to do exceedingly and abundantly above what any man can think of. However, the release of the single has been scheduled to coincide with the church’s 5th anniversary.

According to the choir’s music director, Pastor Princely Abutu, “This is a sound that will set hearts ablaze in faith, to believe God for the fulfillment of every word of prophecy. We have seen with physical proofs that Jesus Christ is still in the business of doing miracles, signs and wonders. This sound is released as a testament to the truth that Jesus is forever able.”

Meanwhile, Still Able is the choir’s first single from their upcoming album of original songs written and composed by members, and will debut on all streaming platforms on February 6.